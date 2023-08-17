LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 25-year-old motorcyclist who died after colliding with an SUV on Bardstown Road on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Darius Maldonado.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to a stretch of Bardstown Road near Wildwood Country Club. Their investigation found an SUV was pulling out onto Bardstown Road when the driver pulled into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.
They collided, and Maldonado was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV remained on scene and was transported to an area hospital. He's expected to survive.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
