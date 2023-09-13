CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The body of a missing rock quarry employee was found Wednesday afternoon after the individual went missing Tuesday.
It happened in Cape Sandy, Indiana, a small town on the Ohio River just south of Leavenworth.
Tuesday, crews responded around 2 p.m. to the Mulzer Crushed Stone quarry, off Alton Fredonia Road. Emergency officials on scene said a vehicle went into the water, and they were searching for a person who may have been inside.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said after several hours, a dump truck was found using sonar imaging, an underwater camera that uses ultrasonic waves to create images.
The DNR said it is likely the dump truck, which weighs several tons, slipped over the edge — roughly 100 feet — and was under 20-30 feet of water and became inverted.
The body was recovered Wednesday with the help of a remote operated vehicle submersible sonar unit. Divers then entered the inverted vehicle and extracted the body.
The identify of the victim has not been released.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.