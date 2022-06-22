LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An autopsy report shows the Louisville doctor who was at the forefront of the city's COVID-19 vaccination effort died of natural causes.
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, associate medical director for Louisville's health department, died suddenly in March while in Orlando, Florida, for a conference.
In an autopsy report obtained by WDRB News, a Florida medical examiner said Hartlage, 36, died of natural causes from heart disease and a lung condition which affected her body's ability to fight infections.
Hartlage was one of the leaders overseeing Louisville's COVID-19 vaccine operations, and made weekly appearances on the news running the city's mass vaccination sites.
In a statement following her death, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Hartlage "helped save thousands of lives through her tireless and heroic efforts leading vaccinations in Louisville."
Hartlage's family asked those wishing to honor her to contribute to the charity she created, "I Heart Camille," by clicking here.
