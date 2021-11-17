LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Hardin has opened a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Towne Mall in Elizabethtown.
On Wednesday, Beshear signed an executive order that qualifies every person 18 and older who lives or works in Kentucky to get the booster.
The vaccine clinic will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to those who are 18 years old or older.
On Mondays, only the Moderna vaccine booster will be available for patients. The first, second and third doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Appointments are required for each dose, and a driver's license and insurance card are required for the appointment.
Officials also remind the public to bring their COVID-19 vaccine card. To make an appointment, click here.
The clinic will be closed on weekends, Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.
