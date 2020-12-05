LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Bardstown Road's largest events of the year looked a little bit different Saturday.
Bardstown Road Aglow 2020 had several changes, including the event beginning at noon — six hours earlier than normal — to give people more time to shop and not crowd stores. There was still a Christmas tree lighting, live music and an appearance from Santa at a safe, social distance.
Organizers didn't want to cancel the holiday event, because so many local small businesses count on it, especially in a year that has been hard on them already.
"It's real different. There is not as many people down here. A lot of shops are closed — gone out of business," one group of people, who attend Bardstown Road Aglow annually, told WDRB News.
The Highland Commerce Guild has put on Bardstown Road Aglow for the past 35 years.
