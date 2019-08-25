LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders campaigned in downtown Louisville on Sunday and heavily criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, spoke to a crowd of about 2,000 supporters in the Muhammad Ali Center courtyard. In spite of the rally for the presidential nomination, Sanders' main target of the afternoon was Kentucky's McConnell.
Sanders repeatedly called upon McConnell to allow votes for specific pieces of legislation on the floor of the U.S. Senate, mainly a bill aimed at hiking the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
"If you want, Senator McConnell, you can vote against that legislation but we live in democracy, the senate is entitled to a debate and the American people are entitled to know how you're voting," Sanders said.
The House of Representatives passed a measure earlier this year that would raise the federally mandated minimum wage but McConnell, a Republican, has thus far balked at bringing it the floor for a vote. He has said in the past that such a measure would "decimate" the U.S. economy.
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders greets a crowd at his Louisville rally.
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders greets a crowd at his Louisville rally.
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders greets the crowd at a Louisville rally.
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks in Louisville at a rally at the Muhammad Ali Center on August 25, 2019.
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks in Louisville at a rally at the Muhammad Ali Center on August 25, 2019.
Supporters at Bernie Sanders' rally at the Muhammad Ali Center on August 25, 2019.
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks in Louisville at a rally at the Muhammad Ali Center on August 25, 2019.
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks in Louisville at a rally at the Muhammad Ali Center on August 25, 2019.
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders gestures to supporters during a rally at the Muhammad Ali Center on August 25, 2019.
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders gestures to supporters during a rally at the Muhammad Ali Center on August 25, 2019.
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders gestures to supporters during a rally at the Muhammad Ali Center on August 25, 2019.
Bernie Sanders stack of notes, carried by the presidential candidate as he prepares to speak to a rally in Louisville on August 25, 2019.
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders approaches the podium to speak at a rally in Louisville.
Congressman John Yarmuth speaks to the crowd at a rally for Bernie Sanders at the Muhammad Ali Center.
Sanders also criticized McConnell for what he perceives as a lack of movement in expanding background checks for gun purchases in the wake of recent mass shootings. McConnell said recently that he would be open to expanded background checks when the Senate is back in session.
Sanders also offered support for striking coal miners in Harlan County that are protesting coal company executives cutting pension benefits.
Gov. Matt Bevin released a short video Sunday in response to the Sanders rally, calling the senator "Crazy Bernie" and comparing him to gubernatorial opponent Andy Beshear (D).
Sanders ran for the democratic presidential nomination in 2016. He lost the state of Kentucky to Hillary Clinton by about 2000 votes.