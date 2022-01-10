FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear is calling for a universal pre-kindergarten program for 4-year-old children across Kentucky, part of his education spending plan unveiled Monday.
Beshear’s proposed budget calls for $1.9 billion in new spending on public education, roughly the amount of the state’s expected budget surplus.
“Now is when we must make the game-changing, perhaps the state-changing investments in education,” Beshear said during a briefing at the Capitol.
The centerpiece of his proposal is more than $300 million over the next two years for universal pre-kindergarten.
“No longer will tens of thousands of our children be left out of pre-school or Head Start, programs that we know provide positive outcomes on children's early literacy,” Beshear said.
Beshear's proposal also continues funding for all-day kindergarten, raises base funding for public education by 16%, fully funds student transportation, provides 5% raises for all school staff, includes a student loan forgiveness program for teachers, social and mental health resources for students, and additional funding for vocational education and for Family Resource and Youth Service Centers.
“Governor, our schools desperately needed another shot of hope that things were going to get better, and this budget proposal delivers just that,” Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass said.
The proposal faces an uphill battle in the Republican-dominated legislature.
The House on Friday took the unusual step of filing its own budget plan before the governor makes his recommendation.
“It's unprecedented," Beshear said. "It's unprovoked. It's unprofessional, unwise and perhaps even unlawful.”
Rep. Jason Nemes, a Louisville Republican who sits on the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee, acknowledged the early budget filing was “out of the ordinary” but dismissed the governor’s protests.
“It's just a lot of silly-season when we're whining over who gets the first volley at the budget,” Nemes said. “Bottom line, the budget is a legislative document.”
Nemes said Beshear’s proposals will get a hearing but made it clear that Republicans — who hold super-majorities in both chambers — will craft the final budget.
“He's the governor of the commonwealth, and he is entitled to respect. His recommendations will be considered,” Nemes said. “He's not the king of the commonwealth, though. His recommendations will be considered. They won't be rubber-stamped.”
Beshear said he wants to be the “adult in the room” and work with lawmakers despite the controversy.
“It shouldn't be about power and control," he said. "It should be about our people."
Beshear plans to release other chunks of his budget plan over the coming days before his budget address Thursday before a joint session of the legislature.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.