LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traffic is moving once again on the Blackiston Mill Road bridge in New Albany, Indiana.
The busy access bridge used by drivers to get between New Albany and Clarksville closed to traffic completely for emergency repairs Tuesday morning.
Officials didn't expect to reopen the bridge until 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, but the bridge reopened Thursday afternoon.
Officials told WDRB News last week that the front of the pier has blocks that have moved and eroded.
The bridge over Silver Creek is owned and maintained by Floyd County.
Floyd County engineer Horachio Uritpa said the county has been looking into changing the support of the bridge for several years.
He said it looks like the front of the pier has blocks that have been “moved and eroded." Uritpa said a contractor will come next week to fix it, costing about $55,000.
The last time the bridge closed for emergency repairs was in November 2021, when a large hole formed in the concrete on the bridge.
The Blackiston Mill bridge has been in use since the mid-60s, with an average of 4,500 vehicles crossing it each day.
