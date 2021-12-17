LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A carjacking suspect charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at police officers was arraigned Friday.
Howard Harris, 45, pleaded not guilty to a string of charges after he allegedly shot a man in the Park Hill neighborhood during a robbery on Dec. 12, and then shot at two Louisville Metro Police officers who were called to investigate.
According to an arrest report, Harris got into a man's car on Harrod Court and pointed a gun at him and demanded his car. When the man refused, police say Harris walked around to the driver's side and fired three shots into the car. The man was hit in the leg and arm. The victim was able to drive away and get to the hospital.
LMPD was called to investigate and collect evidence, and that's when police say Harris started shooting at them. Two officers chased after him, and that's when Harris was shot by police. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
Police say video surveillance shows Harris committing the crimes.
In court Friday, the judge increased Harris' bond to $250,000 based on his criminal record. If he is able to post bond, he would be placed on home incarceration.
Harris is charged with two counts of attempted murder, 2 counts of wanton endangerment along with robbery and assault. He is scheduled to be back in court Dec. 27.
