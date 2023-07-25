LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man charged in connection with a double homicide at a Waffle House in Radcliff appeared in court Tuesday morning for his arraignment.
Roshad Bowser-Highsmith, 33, was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of complicity to murder, robbery and attempted murder.
Radcliff police said Shane Estrada, 18, and Carlos Bello, 30, were shot and killed in the parking lot of the Waffle House on South Dixie Boulevard just before 4 a.m. Saturday, July 22.
According to an arrest citation, Bowser-Highsmith was caught on video and audio surveillance talking to another person about taking a gun from one of the victims. The document goes on to say they carried out their plan, resulting in the deaths of Estrada and Bello.
Police said Bowser-Highsmith fired several rounds at a vehicle leaving the Waffle House and "freely admitted to his involvement" in the incident.
A judge set Bowser-Highsmith's bond at $500,000 cash. He's being held at the Hardin County Detention Center with a hearing set for later this month.
It's unclear at this time whether or not additional arrests are expected or have been made in the case. Radcliff police said the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 270-351-4470.
