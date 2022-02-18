LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the big equipment and loud machines that draw thousands to the National Farm Machinery Show, but this time there's also a booth focused on tools to stay healthy.
The booth focuses on physical health and mental health for farmers and their families. It's set up in the West Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center this week, offering free health screenings, flu shots and other resources.
The booth is a grant-funded initiative called Raising Hope. Those with the project said mental health and physical health go hand-in-hand, and it's important to have services like these at the farm show.
"A lot of our farmers may not have the time in their work schedules to make a doctor's appointment, take off all day, go to the next city, when they've got plenty to do on the farm," project director Cheryl Whitt said. "We're showing our appreciation for them, trying to keep them healthy and doing what they love for as long as possible."
The National Farm Machinery Show runs through Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Kentucky Expo Center.
