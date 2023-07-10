LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt Central High School's band director is back on the job after an internal investigation found he exchanged inappropriate emails and texts with a now former student.
Rodney Stults was suspended with pay before the end of last school year due to an allegation that he had an inappropriate relationship and communication with a student.
Bullitt County Public Schools said it substantiated inappropriate emails and texts between Stults and a student in the past, but nothing current. The district said it also substantiated that he’s affectionate toward students, has occasional parties at his house and has invited students who graduated on personal trips to Red River Gorge.
But officials said none of that was known by nor sponsored by the district.
The district said the superintendent met with Stults to discuss expectations. During the investigation, Stults remained off work and was ordered to not have contact with staff, parents or students. That investigation is now over.
Stults told WDRB News, "I’m back at work, 100% cleared. Our side of what happened was never mentioned in the report, so we have been going back and forth with the district to get it amended. So far they are saying it’s closed, so our voice isn’t heard."
