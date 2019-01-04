SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County probation and parole officer has been placed on leave as he faces allegations of official misconduct.
The Kentucky Department of Corrections has launched the investigation into Ron Tyler. The case has now been turned over to Kentucky State Police.
KSP said it started investigating in November, saying there are allegations of official misconduct, including sex allegations. KSP isn't releasing any other details.
Employees in the Shepherdsville Probation and Parole office confirm Tyler worked there. They said he's not allowed at the building.
Lisa Lamb, a spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections, released a statement, saying:
KSP said it's not releasing the number of alleged victims because of the sensitive nature of the case. No charges have been filed against Tyler.
He could not be reached for comment.
KSP will not say how long the investigation is expected to last.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.