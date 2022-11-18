LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to bring two new hotels and a luxury apartment complex to east Louisville.
The projects — to be called Factory Pointe — are planned on 5 acres at Factory Lane and La Grange Road, just off Interstate 265, and includes 228 hotel rooms between two new hotels.
Both are expected to have 70 units, a restaurant, lounge and other amenities.
"We looked at the area and saw incredible demand for a development like Factory Pointe," said Kendall Cogan, the developer on the project. "The growth this area has experienced over the last five to 10 years is nothing short of remarkable. We can’t wait to get to work and get more people living and staying in east Louisville."
The developer says the project will bring much needed housing and hospitality services to an area that's been growing over the past decade.
"Factory Pointe makes an ideal location for this project due to existing infrastructure and immediate interstate access," Cogan said. "With over 150,000 square feet of retail within a one- or two-minute walk, Factory Pointe residents and visitors have convenient proximity to grocery, dining, pharmacy and all desirable necessities. It's the perfect location for those who prefer to live and stay where they can easily access everything without starting up their car."
