LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon is planning to open two new delivery stations in the Louisville area.
One will be located at 3208 E. Blue Lick Road in Shepherdsville, and the other will be off Preston Highway, at 1231 Durrett Lane.
In a news release, the company says the new facilities will help it deliver packages faster. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment warehouses, then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers.
All of the new delivery stations are designed to meet the needs of Amazon's growing fleet of electric delivery vehicles. According to the news release, Amazon plans to have 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022. Amazon has more than 250 delivery stations in the U.S.
The two new facilities are expected to create hundreds of new jobs. Starting pay at Amazon is $15 an hour.
