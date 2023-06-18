LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown Road hot dog restaurant has closed its doors for good.
Uncle D's Franks opened at the end of December in Fern Creek, but announced on social media that it is now closed.
It's owners say they are devastated to announce the closure, but they just could not stay afloat in the current economy and inflation levels.
They started a GoFundMe page to purchase a food truck and say it would be a better fit for their business model.
The owners thanked their loyal customers for making their dream become a reality and said they would keep everyone posted on their next step on Uncle D's Franks Facebook page.
