LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is going national.
Barry's Cheesesteaks is bringing its signature cheesesteaks, wings and fries to Indiana, Georgia, and New Jersey.
It's part of a new franchise program. Barry's has been in Louisville since 2013 but several locations shut down during the pandemic.
The original location on Valley Station Road reopened last year and owner Barry Washington hopes to open another location on Hurstbourne Lane.
