LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Breeze Airways plans to make it a breeze to get from Louisville to Fort Myers, Florida.
The airline is adding a new non-stop route to Fort Myers starting Nov. 16. One-way fares begin at $49. The new seasonal route is set to operate on Thursdays and Sundays in the winter and spring.
"Today’s announcement from Breeze Airways is another win for area travelers, especially those visiting Fort Myers, one of the top winter and spring destinations from SDF," Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said in a written statement. "Since entering the market in 2021, they’ve experienced steady growth and provided additional low-cost options for travelers. We thank Breeze for continuing to be a great partner for our airport and community."
Breeze already flies to Charleston, New Orleans, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco and Tampa from Louisville.
