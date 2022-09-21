LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Filipino food truck in Louisville is one of five restaurants moving into Paristown's new Village Market.
Sarap Filipino Eatery will join Ramble, Jeff's Donuts, Taco Rito and Bunz Burgerz this fall.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Emma and Rudy Bambas started their business Sarap Filipino Eatery out of a popup tent for a year, before launching a food truck. Sarap is the Filipino word for delicious.
“With no other Filipino food option currently in Louisville, we decided to test out the market without risking everything by starting the food truck," Emma Bambas said.
When the family heard about the food hall concept, they decided to open a restaurant inside the space.
“We will be opening in October which is Filipino American Heritage month, and we can’t wait to introduce the entire community to our delicious Lumpia (eggrolls), Pancit (popular stir-fry noodles), and traditional Filipino dishes like Chicken Adobo," the restaurant owners said in a news release.
The Village Market is scheduled to open in Paristown in late September. It will be open seven days a week, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Jeff Donuts will have extended hours.
