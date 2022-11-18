LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf is now officially open in Louisville.
The three-story, 67,000-square-foot building at Oxmoor Center features an outdoor driving range with climate-controlled golf bays, giving pros and amateurs a shot at the fun year-round.
After a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning, city leaders and families alike wasted no time taking a few swings. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said a few words of gratitude for all the work that went into opening the huge venue at Oxmoor Center before people began exploring it.
Business and city leaders were in the crowd to lend their support, including Councilmember Paula McCraney.
She said she first became familiar with Topgolf when traveling through Cincinnati, and was excited to help shepherd their newest Louisville location when it was announced, despite pushback from neighbors in earlier days.
But the real winners were those who had some time on a Friday morning to practice their swings.
"This is such a fun group family -- anything to bring people out and be together and enjoy this time that we have," said Kathryn Peck. "So I think it's going to bring a lot of people out to spend time together through the holiday times."
Terrence Carter was making his first visit to a Topgolf after hearing a lot about them in other cities. "I've never been to a Topgolf," he said. "I've heard about it, some friends and family had been to Cincinnati and Las Vegas, so I'm excited we have one here."
Topgolf leaders say the people probably most excited are their staff, who are eager to walk anyone through the experience. Topgolf plans to have 500 people on staff, and is still accepting applications, according to its website.
The Louisville location focuses on a bourbon-inspired menu and cocktails. And there is more coming to the Oxmoor area. The Eagle, Condado Tacos, mini-golf Puttshack and the Capital Grille are all under construction near the Topgolf site.
Topgolf is open 7 days a week with the following hours: Mon-Thurs - 10AM-11PM; Fri-Sat - 10AM-12AM; Sun - 10AM-11pm).
There are also some age restrictions: anyone under 16 must be supervised by a guest 21 years of age or older, and after 9 p.m. anyone under 18 must be supervised by a guest 21 or older.
Pricing runs between $28 to $48 an hour for use one of the 102 climate-controlled hitting bays. CLICK HERE for more information.
