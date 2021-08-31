LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville fitness center is being proposed to turn into a pro wrestling academy.
In 2019, the University of Louisville opted to close Humana Gym, its employee fitness center, to save $1 million a year. It featured a basketball court, indoor walking track, weight equipment and locker rooms.
The facility is located at 601 Presidents Boulevard, just off Eastern Parkway and blocks east of UofL's Belknap campus.
A zoning pre-application was filed to rezone the property in the Saint Joseph neighborhood from residential multi-family (R-6) to commercial (C-2) on Aug. 2. It's proposed that the building will be used as a wrestling academy with public exhibitions for Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), a local sports entertainment operation.
Matt Jones, a Kentucky sports radio host who purchased a majority interest in OVW, said the wrestling organization intends to move into the facility, but the process is still being finalized.
OVW became a state-accredited professional wrestling trade school in 2019. It currently hosts events at Davis Arena on Shepherdsville Road in the Newburg neighborhood.
According to a letter sent to nearby residents by Dinsmore & Shohl, the legal counsel for 601 Presidents Blvd, LLC, the development won't materially alter the existing site as the existing building will be used.
The property currently has around 60 parking spots in the lot beside the building.
A virtual meeting is being held on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the proposal with local residents.
Related Stories:
- University of Louisville to close employee gym, saving $1 million a year
- Radio host Matt Jones, investor Craig Greenburg purchase majority interest in Ohio Valley Wrestling
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.