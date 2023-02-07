LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- CenterPoint Energy is taking responsibility for carbon monoxide issues in southern Indiana over Christmas weekend.
The company issued a statement Tuesday that said too much propane was added into the natural gas system.
The mistake led to more than 100 calls of carbon monoxide issues in Clarksville, Jeffersonville and New Albany around Christmas Eve. At least four people were hospitalized.
CenterPoint said it regretted its initial indications and accepts responsibility.
"We would like to extend our sincere apologies to those who were affected by carbon monoxide issues in their homes and businesses following the events that occurred in our natural gas service areas of Clarksville, New Albany and Jeffersonville, Ind. on Dec. 24," a statement from the company said. "The safety of our customers and the communities we serve is our top priority."
The company first denied an incorrect mixture of propane caused the issue, but said "with the assistance of a third-party," investigated whether its operations "could have contributed to the reports."
"We have ceased operations at our Jeffersonville propane air facility," CenterPoint said Tuesday. "To prevent a recurrence, the facility will remain shut down through the end of 2023 as we assess its future. Based on our review, there are no signs that any incorrect mixture remains in our system."
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) is investigating, and already reviewed the utilities records at several CenterPoint facilities in southern Indiana.
CenterPoint said it continues to cooperate with the IURC, and is also taking steps to make sure mistakes like this don't happen again.
