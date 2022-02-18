LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Restaurant Week in downtown Jeffersonville is set to begin Saturday.
The weeklong celebration of the small businesses will run from Feb. 19-26.
There are 14 restaurants on the list of participants, many of which will be offering special menu items throughout the week.
The city of Jeffersonville is also offering up an opportunity for someone to win a $50 gift card to a downtown business.
To learn how to enter the contest, click here for more information. The winner will be selected randomly on March 1.
Participating restaurants:
- Adrienne & Co. Bakery & Café, 129 W. Court Ave.
- Bocce Bowl, 125 W. Chestnut St.
- Fresco Tea Bar, 223 Pearl St.
- Geraldine’s Kitchen, 402 Wall St.
- H.M. Frank’s an O’Shea’s Pub, 355 Spring St.
- Parlour Pizza, 131 W. Chestnut St.
- Pearl Street Game & Coffee, 405 Pearl St.
- Pearl Street Taphouse, 407 Pearl St.
- Pearl Street Treats, 301 Pearl St.
- Ramiro’s Cantina Express, 253 Spring St.
- Red Yeti, 256 Spring St.
- Schimpff’s Confectionery, 347 Spring St.
- Union Restaurant & Gameyard, 115 W. Chestnut St.
- Upland Brewing Co., 707 W. Riverside Drive
