LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023.
"It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
The utility company says there were several factors that led to this decision. LG&E says there's been a 42% decrease in transactions at those in-person buildings since 2014.
Staffing challenges are also playing a part.
And customers are turning to other options to pay their bills by going online downloading the app or using the phone system.
Closing dates are not set yet for each location.
LG&E says the closures will happen in phases over the next couple of years beginning in 2023.
