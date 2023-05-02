LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A logistics company is closing its facility in Louisville, and 74 jobs will be impacted.
CEVA Logistics, LLC is closing its facility at 6001 Global Distribution Way, off Fegenbush Lane near Buechel, according to a state workplace notice on Tuesday. The entire facility will be closed and all the employees will be impacted.
The closure is expected to be permanent. Employee separation is expected to begin the week of July 6.
The facility will close around Aug. 30. Employees at the facility aren't represented by a union.
CEVA provides logistical support for companies in supply chains. According to CEVA's website, the company has more than 100,000 employees in 170 countries, including another location in Louisville on Grade Lane.
|Job title
|Number of affected employees
|General manager
|1
|Operations manager
|2
|Operations supervisor
|5
|Material handler / operator II
|32
|Material handler / operator III
|19
|Operations clerk
|11
|Equipment technician
|1
|Maintenance lead
|2
|Maintenance supervisor
|1
