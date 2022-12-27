LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based custom beverage company Flavorman said it created the perfect flavor to sum up 2022: "Unflappable."
Flavorman officials said the "Unflappable" flavor is so complex it may taste downright strange to some — just like 2022. The tea-based drink is sweetened with honey and berries with lavender and ginseng.
That gives it a sweet, juicy and natural flavor with a bitter taste.
According to a news release, it's meant to "symbolize people blossoming and thriving in an altered world after the storm, the desire to improve our health, and the many hardships that occurred in 2022, like the conflict in Ukraine, supply chain issues, unemployment rates, housing prices, inflation, the 'Slap Heard Round the World' at the Oscars, and the loss of celebrity figures like Bob Saget, Queen Elizabeth II, and Coolio, among others. However, add a drop or two of honey to illustrate the good times and positivity many of us had compared to 2021."
Last year Flavorman summed up 2021 with a beverage called "Nada Colada."
Launched in 1992, the company celebrated its 30th anniversary in Louisville in January. It has since created flavors for companies like Ocean Spray, Sunsweet Growers and Kellogg.
