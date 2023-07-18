LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Old Forester unveiled its newest release on Tuesday.
The release is part of its 117 series – Bottled in Bond. According to a release, the product is bottled from barrels filled during a single distillation season, the wet and warm late spring of 2014.
The bottled-in-bond is a designation that protects the integrity of aged spirits by ensuring each barrel is produced in a single distillation season by a single distillery, according to Old Forester. The spirit also has to be matured in a U.S. bonded warehouse for at least four years and bottled at 50% ABV (alcohol by volume).
"The heritage of Old Forester is uniquely tied to the Bottled in Bond movement as George Garvin Brown’s first bottled bourbon really set the stage for quality guarantee decades before the historic law went into effect," Old Forester Master Taster Melissa Rift said in a news release. "This bonded expression as part of the 117 Series is a fantastic opportunity to look at a very small batch of bonded liquid and how it has developed from that single season to the offering we are launching today."
The new 117 series will be featured on distillery tours through the end of the month. It is available at the retail shop at Old Forester Distilling Company at 119 W. Main Street in downtown Louisville, and in select states, for $59.99.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.