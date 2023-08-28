LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians can now pre-register online for sports betting.
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved seven race tracks and gaming facilities to partner with sportsbooks:
- Churchill Downs
- Derby City Gaming
- Cumberland Run
- Ellis Park
- Oak Grove
- Red Mile
- Sandy’s Gaming and Racing
- Turfway Park
And eight online betting platforms had temporary licenses approved:
- BetMGM
- Caesars
- DraftKings
- Circa
- Bet365
- FanDuel
- Penn
- Fanatics
A number of those providers will also operate the retail sportsbooks in person at tracks and gaming facilities. A ninth provider — Kambi — offering retail only, was also approved recently.
Pre-registration opened at 6 a.m. Monday.
On Sept. 7, when in-person wagering launches, Kentucky residents can begin depositing money into mobile accounts before live betting begins Sept. 28.
