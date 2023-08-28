LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians can now pre-register online for sports betting.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved seven race tracks and gaming facilities to partner with sportsbooks:

  • Churchill Downs
  • Derby City Gaming
  • Cumberland Run
  • Ellis Park
  • Oak Grove
  • Red Mile
  • Sandy’s Gaming and Racing
  • Turfway Park

And eight online betting platforms had temporary licenses approved:

  • BetMGM
  • Caesars
  • DraftKings
  • Circa
  • Bet365
  • FanDuel
  • Penn
  • Fanatics

A number of those providers will also operate the retail sportsbooks in person at tracks and gaming facilities. A ninth provider — Kambi — offering retail only, was also approved recently. 

Pre-registration opened at 6 a.m. Monday.

On Sept. 7, when in-person wagering launches, Kentucky residents can begin depositing money into mobile accounts before live betting begins Sept. 28. 

