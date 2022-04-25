LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nonprofit serving seniors in west Louisville abruptly shut its doors last week, leaving many in the community with a lot of questions and concern.
Since 1962, ElderServe has supported aging adults across Louisville Metro. It's primary headquarters at 631 S 28th St. was supposed to undergo a $2.5 million renovation starting in May of 2019, but it never happened.
The nonprofit said the pause comes in part due the COVID-19 pandemic and a changing philanthropic landscape. The organization will temporarily be inactive due to low resources.
"Where the organization had already been implementing some downsizing, the pandemic had completely accelerated that and of course introduced some unexpected downsizing," CEO Patty Belden said last week.
"We've been struggling for years."
Community members held a protest Monday at ElderServe, which announced it was pausing all services due to a lack of finances.
"All of us are just shocked by the abrupt closing of this facility, and no one has spoken to the people who would be most affected by its closing as to why it has closed its doors," said Toni Stringer, a former judge who attended Monday's protest.
ElderServe, located in the Russell neighborhood, provides services for seniors.
People protesting Monday argued that not enough notice was given, leaving many who rely on the nonprofit's services in the lurch. ElderServe's CEO spoke at the protest, admitting communication should've happened sooner. She added that they want to rebuild and reoffer services again in the future.
"How do we save these resources? How do we save this building?" Belden said Monday. "And we do need the community or Louisville. We need corporations. We need foundations. We need the city. We need everyone to hear us now that we need the financial resources to do that."
ElderServe and community members both hoping to find a funding solution soon.
"Let's not turn our back, compassionate Louisville," said Rhonda Mathies, who attended the protest. "Let's not turn our back on these nonprofits for our seniors and others who come for services. They are needed right here in the heart of the west end. Stop giving away, and give back to ours right here in the west end."
ElderServe does ask anyone with funding ideas — or anyone who would like to donate — to reach out to them by phone or email.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.