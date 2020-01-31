LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Games and grub are coming to southern Indiana when Recbar opens Monday.
Recbar will be located at the corner of Pearl and Spring streets in New Albany, where the old La Rosita was located. It will feature burgers, sandwiches and plenty of vintage arcade games.
The original Recbar opened in 2016 on Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown. The bar/restaurant promotes "games, grains and grub," and is a popular spot for people wanting to play classic arcade games from Ms. Pac-Man to Mario to pinball. More than 100 classic games from the 1970s and 80s line the walls.
The New Albany Recbar is scheduled to open at 3 p.m. on Feb. 3.
