LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Skyline Chili is celebrating 70 years’ worth of cheese piled high on hot dogs and chili bowls throughout the month of June.
The restaurant is giving away a round-trip vacation for two to Greece. Greece is where the restaurant's owner was born. A customer can win by picking the winning ‘peel and win’ ticket at the cash register.
“Since our first location opened 70 years ago, we’ve had the privilege to introduce Cheese Coneys and 3-Ways to families across the country,” said Sarah Sicking, Director of Marketing for Skyline Chili. “This competition gives us the chance to celebrate both our fans and our company’s Greek heritage, and we’re excited to send one lucky customer to the country where it all began.”
Customers can also win free Coneys, fries and Pepsi products.
"Seventy years is a long time,” Louisville Skyline Chili General Manager, Christine Greissel said. “We've been in Louisville for almost 40 years now. A lot of people think Skyline is synonymous with Cincinnati, but we've been in Louisville for quite a while now, and we're hoping the lucky winner comes from Louisville."
