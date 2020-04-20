LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS made a special delivery of money and masks to help fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The shipping giant donated nearly $300,000 to local nonprofits supporting relief efforts. The largest donation of $100,000 went to the One Louisville - COVID-19 response fund set up by Mayor Greg Fischer.
Other groups that also received monetary donations include:
- Volunteers of America: $25,000
- Uspiritus (Bellewood & Brooklawn): $25,000
- Ronald McDonald House: $25,000
- Association of Community Ministries: $25,000
- SOS International: $25,000
- Waterstep: $25,000
- Family Scholar House: $25,000
- Kentucky Refugee Ministries: $17,000
- Masjid Bilal Islamic Center: $5,000
UPS also donated 400 hospital grade masks to Cedar Lake Lodge. The assisted living center was out of stock and concerned about its high-risk elderly residents.
