LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS made a special delivery of money and masks to help fight the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

The shipping giant donated nearly $300,000 to local nonprofits supporting relief efforts. The largest donation of $100,000 went to the One Louisville - COVID-19 response fund set up by Mayor Greg Fischer.

Other groups that also received monetary donations include:

  • Volunteers of America: $25,000
  • Uspiritus (Bellewood & Brooklawn): $25,000
  • Ronald McDonald House: $25,000
  • Association of Community Ministries: $25,000 
  • SOS International: $25,000
  • Waterstep: $25,000 
  • Family Scholar House: $25,000 
  • Kentucky Refugee Ministries: $17,000
  • Masjid Bilal Islamic Center: $5,000 

UPS also donated 400 hospital grade masks to Cedar Lake Lodge. The assisted living center was out of stock and concerned about its high-risk elderly residents.

