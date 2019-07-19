LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Westport Village, the outdoor retail center in Lyndon, has changed hands for the second time in three years, selling for $30.3 million.
Atlanta-based Hendon Properties and a partner real estate fund sold the shopping center to Wicker Park Capital Management, a real estate investment firm based in Savannah, Georgia.
The sale has yet to be reflected in public records, but Hendon Properties described it in a news release dated Thursday.
“Westport Village is an attractive center because of the location, layout and unique mix of merchants that have garnered a tremendous following from the community,” Sam Heide, a partner in Wicker Park Capital Management, said in an email. “We plan to further invest in the shopping center so that it continues to serve as a destination and gathering place for the region.”
The Hendon investors bought the shopping center for $23.7 million in 2016.
Under Hendon’s management, Westport Village executed 13 new leases filling 56,000 square feet and renewed 32 leases representing 102,000 square feet, according to the news release. The center has 169,515 square feet in all.
“I am proud of what we’ve accomplished and the relationships we’ve built at Westport Village,” Charlie Hendon, president of Hendon Properties, said in the news release.