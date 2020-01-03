LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is getting involved in an upcoming Supreme Court case on abortion.
Cameron joined the attorneys general from 20 other states Friday in filing an amicus brief siding with the state of Louisiana. Under an abortion access law, Louisiana requires doctors to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of the facility where an abortion is performed.
Critics say there's no medical justification for the law.
The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in the case in March.
The brief argues states have the right to make and enforce laws regarding the health and safety of abortion procedures.
