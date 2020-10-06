LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appeared on Fox and Friends Tuesday morning to respond to Ben Crump, the attorney for Breonna Taylor's family, after he called for a special prosecutor to reopen the case.
"Well, let me just say in this case I was the special prosecutor," Cameron said. "This is the Ben Crump model: he goes into a city, creates a narrative, cherry picks facts to prove that narrative, creates chaos in a community, misrepresents the facts, then leaves with his money and asks the community to pick up the pieces."
Ben Crump is a civil rights lawyer in several high profile cases throughout the country, including the Breonna Taylor case.
During his interview, Cameron criticized Crump for spreading what he called falsehoods about the case. Cameron said he has a responsibility to present the case to grand jury with facts and without bias.
The grand jury recommended in September that just one of three LMPD officers involved in the raid on Taylor's apartment in March be charged for firing into a neighboring apartment.
