LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car crashed into a Kentucky post office Tuesday, leaving a big mess in its wake.
Firefighters responded to the post office on East Broadway in Campbellsville on a report that a car had crashed into it, the Campbellsville/Taylor County Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
No one was trapped in the vehicle. The driver was evaluated by EMS but refused treatment.
Firefighters then worked to remove the vehicle, focusing on electrical hazards and protecting the building's structure. Some of the damaged walls were removed to avoid more structural damage. The vehicle was later removed by a wrecker company.
The vehicle and the building were significantly damaged, firefighters said.
No one was injured in the incident.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.