LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car crashed into a popular barbecue restaurant in Louisville on Saturday night.
Four Pegs Smokehouse and Bar on Goss Avenue in the Germantown neighborhood was hit by a car, but no one was hurt badly. The restaurant posted that the crash shifted the building's façade, so the front door can't open.
The restaurant is open for brunch on Sunday, but patrons have to use the side door on Spratt Street to enter.
"Please slow down on Goss y'all," Four Pegs posted.
Earlier this summer, Four Pegs owner Chris Williams was one of 12 contestants for "BBQ Brawl with Bobby Flay."
Last summer, Four Pegs had its refrigeration trailer stolen. The trailer was later found, but around $3,000 worth of food was spoiled.
To visit Four Pegs website, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.