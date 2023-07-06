LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grammy Award-winning country music star Carly Pearce is returning her $75,000 appearance fee to the city of Jeffersonville.
Pearce was supposed to play last weekend during Jeff Goes Country, but her performance was canceled because of incoming severe weather.
Representatives for Pearce said there was a collective decision to cancel the show for safety reasons and "primarily to not put any fans in harms way."
"With lightning and heavy rain taking place throughout the day of the show, local law enforcement warned of the strong possibility of incoming inclement weather continuing into the evening," representatives said in a statement. "After a complete review of the situation, the decision to cancel the show was made."
City officials said they wanted Pearce to take the stage early, but her team disputes that claim.
"Carly's team was offered final payment for the show on-site, which is industry standard, but declined to accept the payment. Additionally, the advance deposit paid to Carly is in the process of being returned," Pearce's representatives said. "Carly was very excited to perform. She truly wishes she could have performed as planned had the weather conditions been safe for her fans, band and crew."
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said he appreciates Pearce returning the money. In a statement, he said he wishes Pearce "the best."
