CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Behind Carroll County High School sits a greenhouse where Peyton Murray has learned his best lessons the last two years.
A senior at the school, Murray was part of a class last year that worked on a hydroponic farm in the greenhouse. As a co-op with Agriculture teacher Mackenzie Wright, they grew lettuce and cherry tomatoes using seeded root pods and a piped water system.
"It's normal except we don't use soil or any other pesticides or anything," Murray said.
After the food production class was finished, Wright offered Murray a job.
"It's been awesome to see him take ownership over this project and really put some pride into it," Wright said.
The lettuce is grown on three large tables with 300 squares for the seed pod. Roughly once a week, Murray harvests, supplying the school cafeteria with his produce. One pod can generate one head of lettuce. Even though the growing process doesn't need soil, the pH and conductivity levels have to be watched and changed daily.
"I definitely think it tastes better than what you get in the store. It's obviously going to be fresher," Murray said. "I really enjoy it, and, from what I know, everyone else that eats it enjoys it too."
The goal is to show students how food gets to their plate.
"If we help students learn about this technology, maybe they'll be interested in careers in food science — or in food production of some type or another — that they might not have thought about beforehand," Wright said.
There's been so much interest in Murray's efforts that the food production class is being brought back next year. The greenhouse can flourish even after Murray moves on. He hopes to see the hydroponic program grow for years to come.
"I really hope that we can have more variety ... and more successful harvests," he said.
