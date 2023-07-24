LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of the woman found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest is planning a celebration of her life this weekend.
Lynnden Bray was reported missing July 13 after her dogs and car were found at Jefferson Memorial Forest, but there was no sign of her. Bray's body was found the next day.
The event is happening from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Bernheim Forest at the silos and picnic area. That's just past the education center parking lot.
The family will have a sparkling cider toast and bubble release at 4:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited, and guests are encouraged to pack a picnic meal.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Bray's family with funeral expenses. Donations to Bernheim Forest are also being accepted in Lynnden's name.
Related Stories:
- $50K bond for man charged with arson after girlfriend found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest
- Boyfriend of woman found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest arrested for arson
- Mother of hiker found dead at Jefferson Memorial Forest waits for answers, questions how she died
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.