LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The town of Sellersburg has dubbed Wednesday "Champion's Day" in honor of the three local high school sports teams who won state this year.
"It means a lot for people ... just to be here to support us and the basketball teams, I think that's awesome," Isabel Odle, a junior on Silver Creek High School's cheerleading team said.
The Silver Creek High School cheerleading team and boys and girls basketball teams all won Indiana state championships this year.
The town council hosted the party at Wilkerson Park to honor the athletes, where each student received a plaque with a key to the city.
Council members are now calling Sellersburg "title town."
"It's so much fun and hopefully they can continue the culture we kind of started and I can come back in two or three years and celebrate another one of these for a different team," Trey Kaufman, a senior on Silver Creek boys basketball team said.
This year marked Silver Creek's first as a stand-alone district after separating from West Clark Schools.
"To end on bang like that especially in my senior year is a nice way to cap off my high school experience," Alana Stiverson, a senior on the girls basketball team at Silver Creek High School said. "Something I won't forget for sure."
