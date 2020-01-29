LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of Butchertown, Phoenix Hill and NuLu had the opportunity Wednesday night to weigh in on what they want the future of the up-and-coming community to look like.
The city hosted its first public workshop at the Waterfront Botanical Gardens as part of its eight-month study into the 6.3-square-mile area of Louisville that is bursting with new developments, restaurants and breweries.
The goal of the study is to "to be proactive in anticipating additional growth, providing residents, businesses, and institutions a voice in how their neighborhoods continue to grow and proposer," according to the study's official website.
Metro Government last updated neighborhood plans in 2008 before NuLu was established. Since then, the community have seen new restaurants, hotels, apartments and major additions such as the Waterfront Botanical Gardens and Louisville City FC's new, $65 million Lynn Family Stadium.
Through the study, the city is looking for feedback from community residents on if they like the boom of development, what they'd like to see more of or less of, and what parking and traffic problems they're experiencing. Planners will then create a formal plan for the community's development, which will have to be approved by Metro Council.
"I think that's why they're so excited about this plan," City Planning Manager Michael King said. "It gives them the opportunity for the city to make some infrastructure investments based on the vision that they create and really shape how their next 20 years goes in the area."
You can take a community survey and get more information about the planning process on the study's official website. There will be two more Public Workshops related to the project in the near future.
