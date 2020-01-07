LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As it quickly takes shape in Butchertown, the Lynn Family Stadium is already poised to change the face of the neighborhood ready to welcome it.
Gena Daniels glanced over at the construction as she walked her dog on a sunny but cool Tuesday afternoon.
"We walk down all the sidewalks, and we like to come check out the stadium and see the progress, so it's really exciting," she said.
Daniels can attest that Butchertown is experiencing dramatic growth along with its neighbors, NuLu and Phoenix Hill.
"I would say it's still a little bit up-and-coming but becoming much more polished," she said.
With that growth in mind, Butchertown Neighborhood Association President Nick Johnson is ready to help the city accomplish a big goal.
"We want to make sure that the neighbors and the residents and the businesses get a chance to have their say about how we want the area to develop, how we want it to grow, and that it's just not overtaken by, you know, x amount of developers coming in," he said.
For the next six months, the city will survey neighbors in Butchertown, NuLu, and Phoenix Hill to draw up a long-term plan for the community. The city will see if neighbors like the boom of development, what they'd like to see more of or less of, and what parking and traffic problems they're experiencing.
"This is when it begins, so this is when we want everybody to be involved and step forward and have their say," said Johnson.
Daniels already has some recommendations.
"There's not necessarily a traffic problem, but it could be a little bit more accessible any way you come into Butchertown," Daniels said.
She said changing Story Avenue to a two-way street would be a good change for the neighborhood.
The city has set up a website where you can take the survey and get more information about the planning process.
