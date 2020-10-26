LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holidays may not be so bright in downtown Louisville.
According to a spokesperson for Mayor Greg Fischer, the city is not canceling "Light Up Louisville," but it is looking for a way to celebrate the season that doesn't bring crowds to downtown Louisville.
City spokesperson Jean Porter said that "at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases are going up, we cannot bring hundreds of thousands downtown for the traditional 'Light Up.' So we are coming up with an alternative 'Light Up Louisville' that doesn't bring all those folks together in one space."
Porter did not say what possible alternatives the city is considering.
"Light Up Louisville" started in 1980 as the city kickoff to the holiday season. 2020 would be the 40th year for the annual celebration that has traditionally been held the Friday after Thanksgiving. The city has set up a towering Christmas tree each year at Jefferson Square and organized a holiday parade, booths, music and the arrival of Santa Claus. City officials and dignitaries help St. Nick flip the switch on thousands of lights in and around the square.
The city's website shows a tentative date of Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 for "Light Up Louisville." The page shows a list of events from 3-9 p.m., featuring live entertainment and the Lots of Lights Parade.
The original event has spawned numerous "Light Up" events in surrounding communities over the past four decades.
