LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the city of Louisville notified more than a dozen homeless people that their camp at the intersection of 3rd Street and River Road would be relocated.
The homeless were notified on Wednesday. Crews planned cleanup efforts for Thursday.
The cleanup comes as Louisville welcomes thousands of basketball fans in town for the NCAA basketball tournament games at the KFC Yum! Center. The city has been sprucing up the area with new plants this week, as downtown hotels are nearing capacity.
Louisville Public Works posted "no trespassing" signs at the homeless camp along Third Street and River Road near the KFC Yum! Center on March 16.
It's estimated that nearly 20 homeless people live at the camp site.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) had shut down the exit 5B ramp to clear debris and sweep the ramp last week before posting the signs giving a deadline to pack up and leave.
A homeless camp on River Road near the Third Street Ramp from Interstate 64 in downtown Louisville, Ky. was given a deadline to vacate the estimated dozen residents. (WDRB Image) March 23, 2023
IMAGES | Homeless camp behind KFC Yum! Center in Louisville draws attention ahead of big weekend
Louisville Public Works posted this sign at the homeless camp off exit 5B at Third and River Road on March 16, 2023. (WDRB photo)
"Most of the time folks know of a couple spots and they tell us where they want to go and we take them there," said Jeff Gill, a homeless outreach volunteer with Hip Hop Helps.
Gill spent Thursday helping those homeless relocate to other camps around the city.
"It's just a mere rotation of these spots when these camps get cleared when there's no options being made available," he said.
City officials tell WDRB News that the relocation of the camp at 3rd and River was originally slated for March 29. The city rescheduled the relocation for Thursday.
"Relocations are scheduled based on staff capacity, as it requires coordination with multiple Metro agencies," Julia Dake, who works in the Office of Resilience and Community Services, said in an email to WDRB.
The city said that outreach groups within Louisville Metro have reached out to offer social services and connections to shelter. As of last night, the shelters were full and shelter options are limited, according to officials.
"We have spaces that we can convert, we just have to find the motivation to do so," Gill said of the city's efforts to find shelter for homeless.
The city said the camp would be cleaned by Thursday night.