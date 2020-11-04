LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Clark County judge who was shot during a fight at an Indianapolis White Castle last year lost his re-election bid on Tuesday.
Judge Andrew Adams, a Democrat, lost to Republican Dan Moore. Moore won 56 percent of the vote, while Adams got 44 percent.
Adams, along with Clark County Judge Brad Jacobs were both shot last year outside an Indianapolis White Castle after they got into a fight with two other men.
Jacobs didn't face any charges, but Adams pleaded guilty to a battery charge.
The two other men were also charged with battery.
Jacobs ran unopposed in Tuesday's election.
