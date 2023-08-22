LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The westbound Interstate 64 lane crossing the top deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge has reopened after being closed for weeks so crews could make emergency repairs.
The entire bridge was closed July 27 for emergency repairs after crews found a problem with a pier that supports the top deck on the Kentucky side.
The I-64 West lane on the top deck of the bridge closed July 26 for a second time that month when crews noticed "needed repairs to a bearing and pier that support the upper deck," that was not previously visible, according to officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project.
The eastbound lanes of the lower deck of the bridge reopened Aug. 6, and the westbound lane reopened after midnight Aug. 7. But the lanes on the upper deck remained closed for repairs. The Interstate 264 ramp to I-64 West also reopened.
In a news release Tuesday afternoon, project officials said the I-64 West lane on the top deck had reopened, but "periodic closures will continue as necessary" as part of the ongoing work.
Crews will pour concrete on the top deck of the bridge this Friday, Aug. 25, weather permitting, officials said. The right, I-64 West lane on the top deck will close "as early as" 6 p.m. Aug. 25 until around 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 or until crews finish the concrete pouring.
During those closures, officials said drivers won't be able to access I-64 West to the New Albany exit, 123. The one westbound lane and two eastbound lanes on the lower deck will remain open.
The bridge project is currently in its third phase. The construction work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the now 60-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
As for a timeline for the completion of the project, leaders said most major work is expected to be completed by early next year, barring any delays. To look at the estimated construction timeline, click here.
For more information about the project and to sign up for updates, click here.
