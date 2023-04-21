LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first Cocaine Bear bobblehead was released Friday morning.
The bobblehead features the bear that died from an overdose of cocaine after discovering a batch of the drug in the mountains of Fannin County, Georgia. The bear has a duffle bag of cocaine and has a plaque describing who he is is.
The bobbleheads are only available for a limited time through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's Online Store and the Kentucky for Kentucky Online Store.
They sell for $30 each, plus shipping.
