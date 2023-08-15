LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The old Louisville Metro Police Department headquarters is coming down brick-by-brick.
Construction crews can be seen using heavy equipment to tear down the building in downtown Louisville. The building is a mess of brick, concrete and wires.
The three-story LMPD HQ building at 633 West Jefferson Street and 7th Street was built in 1955. It includes public spaces, offices, a gym and holding area. Its life expectancy was expected to be about 65 years, which it has exceeded.
The demolition should be finished by the end of October.
LMPD moved its offices to the Edison Building on West Ormsby Avenue until a new headquarters is ready. The city is buying the AT&T building on Chestnut Street to convert the campus into a headquarters. The plan is for the new site to be in use by the end of 2023.
The city is looking for developers for the site of the former headquarters.
Related Stories:
- City applies for wrecking permit to demolish old LMPD headquarters in downtown Louisville
- City moves to demolish Louisville Metro Police headquarters downtown
- Metro Council approves $17.5 million in funding to expedite work on new Louisville police headquarters
- Metro Council approves plan for city to buy former AT&T building for new LMPD headquarters
- Nonprofit challenging Metro Government's plan to buy former AT&T building
- Louisville plans to buy former AT&T building downtown for new LMPD headquarters
- Planned wellness center for Louisville Metro Police expected to open this fall
- City investing millions to improve LMPD headquarters, create wellness center
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.