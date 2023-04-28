LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council approved an ordinance Thursday night to fast-track renovations for the new Louisville Metro Police headquarters.
The ordinance — which passed in a 20-5 vote — allows $17.5 million in American Rescue Plan money for the new headquarters in the old AT&T Building at 6th and West Chestnut streets downtown.
The nearly 200,000-square-foot building, which is currently vacant, would become the new headquarters for the Louisville Metro Police Department. Once complete, it will house all LMPD employees under one roof for the "first time in a generation," Mayor Craig Greenberg said last month.
"I want to move fast with strengthening our police department," Greenberg said in a written statement. "Having a new headquarters and centralized police department will go a long way to ensuring transparency, accountability, and improve service to our community."
LMPD has moved offices to the Edison Building on West Ormsby Avenue until the new headquarters is ready. There is no set date on when the new headquarters will be open, but Greenberg said with this extra funding, work is expected to begin as soon as possible.
The ordinance passed Thursday would also fund renovations to a building on Presidents Boulevard that will become the LMPD Wellness Center, which will be a space where LMPD officers and staff can receive physical and mental health support. It's expected to be ready for officers by mid-2023.
